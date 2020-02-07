RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choosing Fort Knox as the fourth U.S. Army headquarters would provide an immense boost to nearby communities, said Radcliff Mayor JJ Duvall.
“Anytime you see more families or more soldiers coming to Fort Knox, there's a lot of spinoffs with that,” he said.
The overall economic impact of the installation already is estimated at $2.6 billion, but the headquarters designation would bring an additional 600 soldiers to the post.
Together with their families, those soldiers would spend money in local shops and restaurants, which would prompt more businesses to come to the area.
“I think we would see a lot more interest from developers and people from around the area that would want to see growth and things happen right outside the gate,” Duvall said.
U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, all Republicans, sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Tuesday advocating for Fort Knox to serve as the Army’s next headquarters.
The lawmakers told McCarthy that Fort Knox would be a great choice because of reasons including its existing infrastructure, capacity and energy efficiency.
“The existing assets and infrastructure at Fort Knox make it a cost effective option for the Army as it looks to activate the new headquarters in October,” the legislators wrote.
“Fort Knox’s military value is further enhanced by its unparalleled training grounds, proximity to Fort Campbell, and its innovative energy efficiency and resiliency program that allows the post to manager energy expenditures and be energy self-sufficient for up to 90 days,” the letter reads.
Ample rail, road and air transportation indicate that Fort Knox is “ideally located,” the legislators wrote.
“We ask that you keep Fort Knox’s many assets foremost in mind, and that you keep us informed,” they wrote.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.