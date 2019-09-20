LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff police have confirmed that a dead man found Thursday in a wooded area off Andra Drive is 28-year-old Stevin Yates, who was reported missing on Sept. 15.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find Yates after his family reported he was missing. On Thursday, Hardin County Chief Deputy David Lee said a body was discovered by a hunter walking in the woods.
Police in Radcliff identified the body on Friday.
Investigators say this is currently considered a death investigation until evidence of foul play is discovered.
On Friday, police were still waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.