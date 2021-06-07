LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Radcliff Police Department is searching for a teenager who disappeared at the end of May.
Kamari Johnson, 16, was reported missing on May 26.
Johnson was last seen on May 25 in the Happy Valley neighborhood near Lake Road in Radcliff. She is listed as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 155 pounds with browns eyes and black braided hair.
Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross said there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
Anyone who sees her is asked to the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470.
