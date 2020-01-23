LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot and injured by police officers in Radcliff, Kentucky, early Thursday morning.
Kentucky State Police are investigating shooting that happened about 2:15 a.m. outside the Pin Oak Acquisition Apartments on Navaho Court.
Radcliff Police say they were responding to a report of an armed robbery, when officers saw a man "wielding a knife."
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp says the suspect reportedly charged at two of the four officers on scene. Both officers fired their weapons, hitting the man. There is no word on how many times the suspect was hit, but he was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive.
The two Radcliff Police officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
A witness to the shooting believes the man was shot four times. Video provided by the witness shows a man lying on the ground handcuffed. He was moving and appeared to be talking with police.
The neighbor tells WDRB that she believes the man was armed with only a knife and the shooting was a "misunderstanding." Other neighbors told her they thought he was walking toward officers and tripped.
No officers were injured in the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
