RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say 15-year-old Rosalyn Valezquez was last seen 11 days ago by her mother at their home in Radcliff.
The Radcliff Police Department said she is a runaway but believe she is in danger.
Police said her phone last pinged in LaRue County, but following a search several days ago, she was not located there.
Her mother, Sabrina Boozel, said the teen has been battling suicidal thoughts and depression and believes it is related to her disappearance. However, Boozel is afraid her daughter may have run into trouble when she left the home nearly two weeks ago.
She's staying optimistic but wants to know the truth regardless of the outcome. Closure is what the family needs, she said.
"I realize she'll never be the same, but I'd rather have my child alive to fight her demons or battles than have her come up dead," Boozel said.
If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Valezquez, call the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470.
