LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Railbird Festival, which was set to be held for the second time at Keeneland Racetrack outside Lexington, has officially been canceled.
The festival announced the news on social media Monday, saying the cancellation is "due to circumstances beyond our control."
Railbird 2020 has been canceled. The health & safety of our fans, artists, staff, & community is our number one priority. Rest assured Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021. Read the full statement: https://t.co/btdm4aJfbh pic.twitter.com/q2AJajtrER— Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) June 15, 2020
The 2020 festival was set to be held Aug. 22-23 with Jason Isbell, The Head & The Heart and Young The Giant among the main acts.
"The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is our number one priority," the festival said in a statement on its website. "Rest assured Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021."
To read the full statement and see information on ticket refunds, click here.
