LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse racing, bourbon, and music come together for a new music festival coming to Keeneland.
The Lexington racetrack announced its first Railbird Festival, which is planned on the grounds of Keeneland August 10 - 11, 2019.
Names of the music artists and bands will be announced soon, but promoters say the music will be a mix of rock, folk, bluegrass, Americana and more for the event being billed as "Music, Bourbon and Equine."
Keenenland officials promise a weekend full of good music, art and bourbon in a one-of-a-kind setting. The festival will take place in The Meadow and on The Hill surrounding the track, rather then inside the gates, paddock or infield.
The name of the festival is a nod to horse racing. Racetrack regulars that stay close to the action along the rail are affectionately called "railbirds."
"I tell people the key ingredient to any festival is an amazing setting. And I don't think it gets more amazing than this," says Ashley Capps, president of AC Entertainment.
AC Entertainment is the same group that puts on the Bonnaroo and Forecastle festivals. Tickets are not yet on sale for the Railbird Festival, but VIP experiences will be part of the offerings.
We're thrilled to introduce @RailbirdFest – Lexington’s brand new music festival happening right here on the grounds of #Keeneland August 10th & 11th, 2019! Enter to win the FIRST EVER tickets + sign up for access to exclusive pre-sale ticket prices here: https://t.co/A30L4pkhKr pic.twitter.com/bL2bEU2EWT— Keeneland (@keeneland) February 20, 2019
Bourbon will play a key role in the festival with a number of distillers promised to be on-site with special offerings. The festival also says artisanal and local foods will be featured along with craft beers.
Several non-profits will benefit from the festival including the Central Music Academy, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Fayette Alliance and Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.
More information can be found on the Railbird Festival website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.