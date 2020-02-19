LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Railbird Festival returns to the grounds of Keeneland August 22 and 23 with headliners including The Head and the Heart, The Decemberists and Tanya Tucker.
In a release, promoter AC Entertainment says the 2020 artist lineup also includes Young the Giant, Trampled By Turtles, Colter Wall, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Whiskey Myers and more for the two-day festival that also highlights food and bourbon.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. on the RailbirdFest.com website. General Admission weekend passes starting at $135, and the festival is offering a limited number of student weekend passes for $115 while supplies last. There is also a layaway plan for tickets with payment options starting at $20. VIP packages are also available that can include a selection of air conditioned lounges, a VIP village, private bars, luxury restrooms, spa services and upgrades for parking and merchandise.
The festival will also feature regional chefs in a Sip & Savor program that will include demonstrations and discussions led by headliners Ouita Michel, Cole Arimes, Travis Milton and more. And The Rickhouse bourbon experience will allow guests to sample from hand-selected barrels from Kentucky's finest distilleries including Four Roses, 1792, Blanton's, Buffalo Trace, Elijah Craig and Old Forester.
Plus festival goers will get to enjoy wagering on horse races and get acquainted with horse culture at the Lucky Day Plaza. Fans can wager on off-track betting on races from Keeneland and other tracks with coast-to-coast simulcast from DelMar to Saratoga. Keeneland's BETologists will be on-site to offer wagering tips.
The Railbird Festival is an all-ages event that includes a Fillies and Colts family area with arts and crafts and a kid-friendly stage.
A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird's nonprofit community partners Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.
The Railbird Festival 2020 artist lineup includes:
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
- Maren Morris
- The Head and the Heart
- Young the Giant
- The Decemberists
- Tanya Tucker
- Trampled by Turtles
- Colter Wall
- Whiskey Myers
- Shovels & Rope
- City and Colour
- The Dead South
- Cat Power
- The War and Treaty
- Hayes Carll
- Sarah Jarosz
- Lost Dog Street Band
- Cedric Burnside
- Bonny Light Horseman
- John Moreland
- Town Mountain
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- Paul Cauthen
- The New Respects
- Magnolia Boulevard
- Southern Avenue
- Caitlyn Smith
- The Brook & The Bluff
- Senora May
- Bendigo Fletcher
- Nicholas Jamerson
- Grayson Jenkins
AC Entertainment, which also produces the Forecastle Festival and Bonnaroo, partners with entrepreneur David Helmers to bring the Railbird Festival back to Lexington for a second year.
