LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major railroad repair project is set to shut down a busy stretch of downtown La Grange next week.
East and West Main Street will be closed off to cars Sunday morning so CSX crews can bring in heavy machinery and construction equipment. Four major railroad crossings will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday next week during the major repair project.
The city's mayor said the railroad work is necessary and the week-long project aims to improve safety.
"They've had some recent track failures here in the last six months, just minimal track failures," La Grange Mayor John Black said. "They decided it was time to replace the whole system through our downtown."
Local businesses have concerns about the construction, since customers will have to work a bit harder to find parking and access local shops.
"The first thing that goes through any business' mind is: How is this going to impact my business?" said Paula Gill, an employee at Picked and Painted.
For Blooms Boutique, the timing of the project couldn't be worse, but the store will be open for customers picking up flowers for their sweethearts ahead of Valentine's Day.
"It is our busiest week of the year," Blooms employee Eric Crane said. "We were in panic mode for just a little bit, but we got it figured out, and we're going to make our deliveries just like normal."
Cars will detour east and west of the city during construction. Black wants to assure area businesses the job will be finished on time.
"We've promised them CSX can get in and get out and do it in one week's time and be gone and hopefully don't come back for a long time," he said.
