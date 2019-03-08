LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rain expected this weekend is a concern for crews monitoring the sinkhole at the Louisville Zoo and the Mega Cavern.
Both attractions will remain closed through the weekend because of a massive sinkhole, as crews work to keep the hole from getting bigger.
"In anticipation of upcoming rainfall this weekend, we've taken some additional steps to divert water from flowing into the Mega Cavern, says Louisville Metro Emergency Services' Mitchell Burmeister.
Geology experts say rain could have caused the gaping hole, but there has been nothing official from the group of engineers inspecting the sinkhole.
Crews are working to make sure water doesn't flow into the Mega Cavern, so sandbags are being used to close up drainage and other equipment will be used to pump water out of the exposed part of the limestone cavern.
Experts say the hole hasn't gotten noticeably bigger, since they started monitoring it Wednesday morning.
Officials say out of an "abundance of caution," engineers are opting to finish their investigation into what caused the land to shift before opening up the attractions. Surrounding areas have been deemed safe.
Burmeister says preliminary inspections by engineers show the sinkhole is what he called an "isolated singular event." The sinkhole is in an unoccupied, wooded section of the zoo property. It is nearly the size of a football field.
He says once engineers have determined the area around the sinkhole is safe, the Zoo and Mega Cavern will resume operations. The Louisville Underground, which is the commercial part of the cavern, has already reopened.
Officials have not disclosed what caused the sinkhole, which was found on Wednesday morning. Experts tell WDRB that sinkholes can be caused by vibrations in the Earth or by excessive rainfall.
The zoo was planning a snow leopard exhibit this weekend. That has been postponed to March 14, as long as the zoo has been deemed safe to reopen by then.
