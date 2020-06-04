LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rain lowered the number of protesters in Louisville on Thursday night, but it failed to dampen their passion as they continued to call for an end to racial injustice.
Participants on Thursday continued the now-familiar chants of, “No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police,” and the names of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, two black Louisvillians who were shot and killed by authorities.
Marchers occasionally stopped to listen to impassioned pleas from speakers to remain peaceful and to continue to demand change. Protesters stopped at the federal courthouse, some standing on signs, to say they’re tired of asking for change from Mayor Greg Fischer and instead are going to demand action at the federal level.
Marchers encountered little police presence, and when they ran into National Guard members, some protesters bumped fists with the service members, earning applause from the crowd.
While Fischer and law enforcement officials criticized some of the looting that occurred at the end of Wednesday night’s protests, they also praised the vast majority of marchers who behaved peacefully.
"We all are out here because we are trying to tear down not the f****** Fourth Street Live!," one demonstrator said while the group was gathered on the bridge. "We're not trying to tear down St. Matthews Mall or Jefferson Mall. We're trying to tear down racism."
Many of the protesters wore rain gear, and some of them left early, thinning the crowd below levels of prior days. Demonstrators continued late in the evening, however, and at about 10:30 p.m. got into cars to drive from the Big Four Bridge to another location they did not immediately want to disclose for fear of running into police interference.
Protesters also expect the crowds on Friday to swell again, as June 5 would have marked Taylor’s 27th birthday.
