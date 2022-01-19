LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works crews are preparing for Wednesday night's anticipated snow event, but they admit that there are limits to how they can treat the roads.
Typically, crews would start pre-treating the roads with brine a day or two before the forecasted snow arrives, but the anticipated rain makes such efforts pointless. The rain will just wash away any pre-treatment before the snow begins to fall.
Instead, officials said crews will skip the brining and begin treating the roads with rock salt as soon as it starts raining. With the pavement being wet, the salt is expected to stick to the roads instead of bouncing off dry ground.
"The advantage of that is that allows us time for when the rain changes into sleet, it's already on the surface and it starts breaking it down," said Salvedor Melendez, public information officer for Louisville Metro Public Works.
Melendez said the rock salt will cause the roads to become slushy, rather than ice up.
Officials said crews are ready to handle whatever the winter weather throws our way. They said crews have been working since last week's snow event to prepare trucks and equipment.
In Metro Louisville, crews have 111 priority routes to treat, including areas around downtown Louisville, schools, and fire and police stations.
If you see a crew on the side of the road not working, it's likely because they have a malfunction or they're waiting to start their route.
Louisville Metro Public Works crews will be working rotating 12-hour shifts into Thursday and until roads are cleared.
As always, the city asks that drivers give them plenty of room to work.
