LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is on the lookout for a man and a woman caught on surveillance video stealing $1,200 worth of product from their store.
Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Market posted on Facebook and Instagram a clip of surveillance video from its Middletown location Tuesday, asking for the public's help finding the pair.
They can be seen looking at items before taking them. The man can be seen shoving items down his pants while the woman puts some in her purse.
The store says the thieves made off with $1,200 worth of product and were seen driving a dark blue van with a Wildcat license plate number "0606EM."
Rainbow Blossom is offering a $100 gift certificate if you can help them identify the thieves so they can press charges.
