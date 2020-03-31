LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rainbow Blossom is now offering free curbside service -- and soon the grocery store will have delivery service.
Rainbow Blossom rolled out its curbside service at all five of its locations on Monday. It's available seven days a week, but pick-up times vary.
Starting Thursday, April 2, it will roll out home delivery within 10 miles of its St. Matthews, Middletown and New Albany stores.
It costs $10 and will only be available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Rainbow Blossom teamed up with Ready Valet for the service. Customers must place an order by 7 p.m. the day before they want the delivery.
