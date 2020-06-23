LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville grocery store chain Rainbow Blossom is opening a smoothie and juice bar.
Blossom Bar will be inside the St. Matthews and Highland Market locations.
Owners said all ingredients will be organic, and each juice will be handmade. Blossom Bar will also feature made-to-order smoothies, which can be made specifically for stress relief or immunity, according to a new release. The bar will also have homemade hot drinks and house-made nut milks.
"Our goal is to deliver a product that tastes delicious and looks beautiful but is also healthy and functional," said Summer Auerbach, the second-generation owner.
An opening date for Blossom Bar Louisville will be announced later.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.