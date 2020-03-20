LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville activist group is asking for more inmates to be released from jail due to COVID-19.
"Showing Up for Racial Justice" held a rally outside the courthouse Friday morning, and each member spaced out for social distancing.
City and state leaders recently called for more than 100 inmates charged with non-violent crimes to be released, but protesters said that's not enough to keep inmates safe and healthy in the crowded jail.
"This is a crisis, and people in there are human beings too," said Carla Wallace, a member of "Showing Up for Racial Justice. "They have families. This is going to affect the whole community if people are in and out of that jail with the virus. So people need to be released as soon as possible.
Protesters are practicing social distancing while still trying to get their message across. They’re asking for more inmates to be released from jail during the pandemic. They say it’s far too dangerous for them to be incarcerated. The jail plans to release 100+. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/HlH1zmCL6N— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) March 20, 2020
Their goal is to have the jail release people who have not yet been convicted of a crime and just simply can't pay their bail.
