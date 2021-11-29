CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ramp will close later this week as crews prepare to do more work on the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The ramp from Interstate 265 East to Interstate 65 South will close at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 so crews can finalize the lane configurations to allow for more traffic during the remainder of the project.

Detours will be posted. The ramp will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3. 

More closures are coming, with the eastbound lanes closing on Dec. 14 at 3 a.m. for up to nine days.

