LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ramp will close later this week as crews prepare to do more work on the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
The ramp from Interstate 265 East to Interstate 65 South will close at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 so crews can finalize the lane configurations to allow for more traffic during the remainder of the project.
The I-265 eastbound to I-65 southbound ramp will be closed from 9pm on 12/2 - 6am on 12/3.This closure will allow crews to finalize the lane configurations that will be in place for the duration of bridge construction. https://t.co/Oso7LPtg3A.@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/h7TLhapneU— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) November 29, 2021
Detours will be posted. The ramp will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
More closures are coming, with the eastbound lanes closing on Dec. 14 at 3 a.m. for up to nine days.
