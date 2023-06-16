SEMI OVERTURNED NB 65 TO EB I265 6-16-2023.jpg

Image shows northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the ramp to eastbound Interstate 265 where a semi overturned in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Trimarc) June 16, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned on Friday afternoon on the ramp from Interstate 65 north to Interstate 265 east.

According to Trimarc, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. All lanes of the ramp, including the shoulders on both sides of the roadway, were blocked for hours.

A MetroSafe supervisor said one person was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A tow truck was dispatched to the scene and the ramp was reopened around 5 p.m.

