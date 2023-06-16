LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned on Friday afternoon on the ramp from Interstate 65 north to Interstate 265 east.
According to Trimarc, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. All lanes of the ramp, including the shoulders on both sides of the roadway, were blocked for hours.
A MetroSafe supervisor said one person was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A tow truck was dispatched to the scene and the ramp was reopened around 5 p.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: The ramp is now open. https://t.co/fcfJ7QXQ1W— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) June 16, 2023
