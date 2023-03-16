LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned on a busy ramp from Interstate 71 to the Watterson Expressway on Thursday afternoon.
Trimarc posted an alert just after 3 p.m. with an image of the semi blocking the ramp from I-71 south to Interstate 264 west.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that there were no injuries in the crash, but extended delays are expected — possibly hours.
NET Alert1725: Canceled Ramp is open from I-71 S to I-264 W in Jefferson County.— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) March 17, 2023
I-71 north and south are open. Only the ramp is closed.
LMPD suggests that drivers continue south on I-71 to the Zorn Avenue exit and turn around to take I-71 north back to access I-264.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.