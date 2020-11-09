LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ramp from US 31 North to Interstate 65 North will close for several hours Thursday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 a.m.
It's expected to reopen by 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The ramp just north of the Second Street Bridge, near 10th Street in Jeffersonville, is being closed for pavement repairs.
The schedule could change, based on weather conditions.
Drivers can access I-65 from Court Avenue or use the ramp that's approximately 1.5 miles north, near Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
