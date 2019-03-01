Ramsey Popcorn celebrates 75 years in business

RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB) — Ramsey Popcorn started in 1944 by Edward and Agnes Sieg and has since become a household name.
Wilfred Sieg, the president of the company who's commonly known as Cousin Willie, said the secret ingredient to the business’s success is family and loyal employees.
“They started it basically selling stuff out of the back of their truck,” Sieg said. “Now, we've got a third generation here. I've got a fourth generation right behind me, and he's ready to take it on and continue it on.”
All those generations later, Ramsey Popcorn is celebrating 75 years in business.
“We have 70 people at Christmas,” Sieg said. “It’s all about family, and your employees are what makes the company go. Everybody here, their job is the most important, because if it doesn't get done, then the product doesn't go out the door right.”
Sieg shows no sign of slowing down after Ramsey Popcorn hit the 75-year milestone.
“Each year, you look for new opportunities, because you can't just stand still with what you've been doing 75 years ago,” Sieg said.
The goal now is to grow online sales to make the Cousin Willie logo just as iconic 75 years in the future.
“The best way for us to expand is through the internet,” Sieg said.
