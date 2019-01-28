BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday as part of a civil suit he brought against the neighbor who broke his ribs during an attack in 2017.
A jury of seven men and seven women, as well as two alternates, have been seated to hear the case of Rand Paul vs. Rene Boucher.
Senator Paul said nothing, but walked stiffly in and out of the courtroom. He’s recovering from hernia surgery connected to the attack.
Paul is suing Boucher for more than $1 million in damages.
The senator suffered broken ribs in 2017 when Boucher tackled him over a conflict about Paul’s yard waste.
Special Judge Tyler Gill did not allow media cameras inside the courtroom during jury selection.
"When this case is over with, we want a fair result," Gill said.
In grainy video from courtroom cameras, Paul was seen seated next to his wife, Kelley, as Judge Gill told potential jurors not to let their politics affect their judgment in the case.
"If you have a strong political belief, one way or the other, that would cause you to favor one side or the other in this case, I need to know that," Gill said.
Gill told jurors they do not have to decide Boucher’s guilt, as that has already been established. The judge said their job is only to determine the damages Paul should be awarded.
Matt Baker is Boucher’s attorney. "We’re just looking forward to presenting all the evidence, and getting some closure in this case," Baker said.
Ken Jones of Bowling Green did not make the final jury cut. "It is very high profile. And it would have been sorta historical for me to put in the family records that I sat on the jury, you know," Jones said.
Jones says he has not made up his mind about whether Paul deserves damages. "He had physical damage. So, you have to go from there on evidence, and I’ve not seen the evidence, you know," Jones said.
Opening arguments in the case are now underway.
Since the case is a civil trial, just nine of the 12 jurors must agree.
The trial is expected to wrap up this week.
