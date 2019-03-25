LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that some of the findings of the Mueller investigation have been released, the junior Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky says it was a waste of time and money.
Rand Paul was in Louisville Monday to tour GE's Appliance Park, but took time to answer questions about the Mueller report, days after the investigation concluded that President Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election.
"I think it was a colossal waste of money and time," Paul said. "Because we've known that the Russians tried to interfere in the elections. We didn't really learn much from that. We indicted Russians who aren't here, who can't serve time. And then we went back and looked at things completely unrelated to this -- not having the right license, tax problems, things like that from years and years ago."
The report also concluded there is not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, but Paul agrees with the President that the whole thing is a "witch hunt."
"The media, in general, has used this, the reason why it's a witch hunt is that it has become very partisan. You can't turn on some of he news channels without seeing non-stop coverage," he explained.
Paul says he does not believe the entire Mueller report should be released to the public.
