LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Lil Baby plans to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in September.
The Atlanta-born artist is going on a 32-stop national tour in support of his most recent album, which was released last October. Lil Baby will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Sept. 8.
Lil Baby, 28, initially wasn’t hard pressed to rap. But once he made it a priority, he rose to remarkable success. He won over listeners through his infectious singles like “Drip Too Hard,” “We Paid” and “Yes Indeed” with Drake. He’s worked with some of music’s best including Future, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, he won a Grammy in the best melodic rap performance category for Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” which also featured The Weeknd.
According to a news release, the rapper will also have tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ticket Master and at the KFC Yum! Center box office during normal business hours.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.