LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Master P released a statement regarding the shooting death of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph.
Master P reached out to Trinity's mother and offered to pay for Trinity's funeral, according to Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist.
Master P issued the following statement: "Myself and Christopher 2X for 10yrs plus have been raising Awareness on reckless shootings and the Impact on Children and their families across the country. Now 3yr old Trinity and her father. I will always do my part in Louisville and across the country to keep sounding the alarm bell on this problem. The question becomes how "Loud" will we be for Trinity and other Kids who are unfortunately in harms way of constant Gunfire. Please do your part to "Let The Kids Grow" -- Respectfully Master P."
Trinity and her father Brandon Waddles, 21, were killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon on Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in the Jacobs neighborhood. Waddles was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Trinity was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspect information has been released. If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
