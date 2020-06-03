LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer seeks a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department, protesters took to the city's streets for the seventh night in a row expressing their outrage over injustice and mistrust of the department.
Louisville metro government is seeking a firm to conduct the full review of the department, including bias-free policing, use of force and training, the mayor said Wednesday.
He sat down with WDRB's Gilbert Corsey during the news at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about what led up to this tense moment in the city's history, the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee cases, LMPD scandals, trust in the department and what the future holds for the city.
You can watch the interview in full below.
