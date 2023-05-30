LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Raymond Road in Bullitt County is scheduled to close this week due to road construction.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing a section of KY 2723 from 7 a.m. June 1 to 5 p.m. June 15. The road will close at mile point .49, just north of Robert Burden Road. KYTC said no thru traffic will be allowed as construction crews complete installation of a culvert ahead of an upcoming resurfacing project. It's the first of three culverts being installed along the route.
KYTC said motorists should expect delays while traveling along the detour route. The detour route takes travelers on KY 44 and reconnects to Raymond Road.
