LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Roughly 250 Jefferson County Public School students will be getting new coats this winter thanks to a local donation drive.
Louisville Metro Councilman David Yates, D-25, announced the results of the third annual Coat A Kid Drive on Thursday. The program works with JCPS officials at schools throughout the district to see which students could use a winter coat, and they'll receive the coats before classes pick back up in 2020.
Yates partnered with local car dealer Craig & Landreth, which set up drop-off points at its six locations during the two-week drive. Several businesses, including Lime Scooters, El Toro and the 3rd Division of the Louisville Metro Police Department collected coats for the drive, while others gave cash donations, which were used to buy coats.
"We are fortunate in Jefferson County Public Schools to be surrounded by so many supportive partners who are always looking to help our children," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a news release. "Programs like these make a difference for our families, and we are thankful this community continues to stand up for children."
The idea for the Coat A Kid Drive started with the help of Yates' daughter, Ava Yates.
"It's become something that, with a little bit of hard work and compassion, we're giving hundreds, hundreds of children something they can be proud of — a new coat," said Ava Yates, an eighth grader. "And, while that might not sound like very much, to a kid in need, it could mean the world."
