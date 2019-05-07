LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three days after the now-controversial finish in the Kentucky Derby, visitors and locals in Louisville can’t stop talking about it.
The historic finish won’t be forgotten any time soon.
“I feel so sorry for all the parties that are in it, because this isn’t the way anyone wants it to go,” said Victoria Raccagno, who told WDRB News she has watched the Derby for 70 years and finally was able to go on Saturday.
Raccagno knows the outcome is not what a lot of people hoped for.
“I think the stewards did their jobs, and rules are the rules, and that’s the way life goes,” she said.
However, not everyone is happy with the outcome.
"[The horses] are out to win. So I don’t think it was anything unusual, quite frankly,” said Michael Devries, who was visiting Louisville from New Jersey. “It’s just seems unfair.”
Country House spent much of Tuesday afternoon munching on grain and recovering from a cough that has taken him out of the Preakness Stakes.
Trainers at the track said they are not surprised a race ended the way it did.
“When you enter the race, you entering knowing there are 20 horses in the field, and anything can go wrong," Trainer Natalie Hawkes said. "But there still can be a disqualification. Rules are rules.”
It has been a tough few months for the horse racing industry, with two dozen horses dying on tracks in California.
Fans said the attention of horse racing recently can only, hopefully, help the sport in the future.
“I think it’s going to be fine,” Raccagno said.
Country House’s trainer Bill Mott said he will remain at the track for the next week before heading back home to upstate New York.
