Real ID

An example of a Kentucky Real ID.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hurstbourne Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) facility located in east Louisville near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway closed for sanitation as a precaution after staff contracted COVID-19.

Appointments will be rescheduled or offered at other KYTC facilities. 

