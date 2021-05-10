LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hurstbourne Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) facility located in east Louisville near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway closed for sanitation as a precaution after staff contracted COVID-19.
The Hurstbourne - Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily CLOSED for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff. We apologize for the inconvenience and continually strive to keep employees and Kentuckians safe. pic.twitter.com/5qx1mILdzs— REAL ID KY (@REALIDKy) May 10, 2021
Appointments will be rescheduled or offered at other KYTC facilities.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.