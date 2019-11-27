LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More Kentuckians will be able to upgrade to a Real ID with an announced program expansion.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it is expanding access to the licenses to Owen County residents. People living in the county who already have an ID can visit the Transportation Cabinet headquarters in Frankfort to upgrade to a Voluntary Travel ID.
Starting in October, people who don't have a passport will need a Real ID to get on a plane.
The "initial wave" of regional offices to offer Real IDs will include Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Florence, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg and Morehead.
The Paducah, Bowling Green and Somerset offices are likely to open first, said Matt Henderson, Kentucky Vehicle Regulation commissioner. He hopes the Louisville locations will open "a little bit after the beginning of the year."
