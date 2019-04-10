GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WDRB) – Meijer is recalling more than 43,000 pounds of prepackaged ground beef because it may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.
The grocery chain and JBS Plainwell announced the recall Tuesday, saying the affected 1 lb. ground beef was sold between March 22, 2019, and April 9, 2019, in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
The affected ground beef loaf products were produced on March 20, 2019, and pre-packaged by JBS Plainwell under the Meijer brand label with a "sell by" date of April 10, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT" with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT" with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "LEAN GROUND BEEF" with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN" with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND" with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK" with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK" with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with "GROUND BEEF" with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
The products being recalled bear establishment number "EST. 562M" inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label.
The issue was discovered after at least two complaints of green hard plastic being found in the ground beef products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
