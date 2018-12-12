LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major tampon manufacturer has announced a voluntary recall of tampons.
Kimberly-Clark said it has received reports that some of its "U by KoTex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency" products have unraveled and even come apart while women have been wearing them.
Some women have had to seek medical help to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There have also been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms.
Retailers are pulling "U by KoTex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency" products off their shelves this week.
The product was distributed between October 2016 and October 2018. No other U by Kotex products are subject to the recall.
