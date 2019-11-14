FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recanvass of vote totals in Kentucky's gubernatorial race began Thursday morning.
The vote tally for Jefferson County was complete by 9:30 a.m. and remains unchanged, according to election officials. Other counties have yet to be tallied before the final recanvass numbers for the state can be released by the Secretary of State's office.
The statewide election results last week showed Republican Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by just more than 5,000 votes.
Bevin has refused to concede last week’s election and requested the recanvass. He acknowledges it’s highly unlikely the outcome will change after checking to ensure results were tallied correctly.
Bevin’s options after that include contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of state lawmakers.
Beshear, the state attorney general, has declared victory and has started preparing to become governor next month.
Bevin didn't offer precise, specific details but said his office is concerned about reported voting irregularities.
"We know there have been thousands of absentee ballots that were illegally counted, that is known," Bevin said. "We know there are reports of people having been turned away, incorrectly turned away, from various voting booths around the state."
He also said some ballots in Jefferson County may or may not have been counted because of faulty machines, which is an allegation Jefferson County election officials flatly denied.
The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky's recount law doesn't apply to a governor's election, the AP is applying that same standard here.
Related stories:
- Gov. Matt Bevin cites possible voting fraud and 'irregularities' as grounds for election recanvass
- Jefferson County election officials doubt Bevin's recanvass will affect vote totals
- Bevin says possible voter fraud sparked his request for election recanvass
- TRANSCRIPT: Ky. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes discusses Bevin recanvass
- McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost
- Robocall seeks election fraud evidence as lawmakers call on Gov. Bevin to prove 'irregularities'
- Rand Paul: Voter 'anger' played role in Kentucky gov's race
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.