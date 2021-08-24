LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A public meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24, to come up with solutions for crime along Bardstown Road.
Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is hosting the event at Highland Baptist Church, located at 1101 Cherokee Road.
The meeting will have leaders from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Forward and other government agencies to speak about how they are working to improve safety in the area.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You must wear a mask at the meeting.
