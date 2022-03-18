LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two police shootings in the past 24 hours, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is now investigating seven shootings involving Louisville Metro Police officers.
KSP handles shootings involving police officers per a new policy announced July 2020 in the wake of the fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee in Louisville.
On Thursday, an armed suspect was shot by officers responding to a report of a woman being robbed and assaulted at a home on Paul Avenue near Churchill Downs. On Friday, a man was shot and killed near Barret Avenue in the Highlands after he advanced toward police with a knife, according to LMPD.
The prior police shootings span from November 2020 to October 2021, but no additional information or updates from law enforcement has been shared since last September.
- Nov. 22, 2020 - Brian Allen Thurman, 49, was shot after officers pulled over a car that was reported as stolen around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 21st and Gilligan streets, according to authorities. Thurman was taken by EMS to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died. A woman was in the car with Thurman but fled the scene on foot after the shooting, according to police.
- March 9, 2021 - Darryl Browning was shot by police on Bashford Manor Lane hear the Walmart. It happened after he fled a traffic stop and went on a chase that went for several miles. LMPD said an officer and the man exchanged gunfire, and the man was shot.
- March 11, 2021 - Bryan Beach was shot by police on Ashland Avenue. LMPD said Beach was being arrested for arson when he ran. He was armed with a knife, according to police, "and a struggle ensued."
- May 30, 2021 - Ryan Bernal was shot and killed on Georgetown Place. LMPD said Bernal ran after stealing a car. At one point, officers said he flashed a gun and police fired shots.
- Oct. 26, 2021 - Ivan Foster was shot and killed on River Bend Drive by LMPD officers. Police were responding to a domestic incident.
KSP said the Critical Incident Response Team has had a 65% increase in cases being investigated in the last year. Body cameras have been released in each case.
