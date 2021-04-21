LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early morning snow blanketed most of Kentuckiana.
Heavy, wet snow fell late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Official readings from the National Weather Service Tuesday night show .4 inches of accumulation. That's a record amount for April 20th.
An additional 1.4 inches of snow was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, breaking the record for snow fall on April 21st.
The 1.8 inches of snow is the most snow this area has seen this late in the spring.
The previous biggest late season snow was 1.6 inches on April 9th-10th, 1973.
Most of the snow will have melted by late morning as temperatures remain above freezing.
