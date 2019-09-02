LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a big night for U of L and Notre Dame fans in Louisville on Monday night as the Cards' first football game of the season kicked off at Cardinal Stadium.
Fans from both sides were excited for kickoff, setting a record for attendance at the stadium with 58,187. Churchill Downs was full of Notre Dame traditions Monday afternoon with bagpipes, a leprechaun and the iconic Four Horsemen, something fans say was a dream come true.
"When Churchill Downs said we could do this, it was just a dream come true," said Beth Thomas, with the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville. "Fans who have come in have said we have given them the best southern hospitality that they have ever seen."
The club welcomed thousands of fans and alumni for its first Irish Fest in the city.
Part of @NotreDame’s “Four Horsemen” stopped by some @uofl fans’ tailgate. It appeared to be a friendly visit. In fact, one of the @GoCards fans said, “We’re happy to have @FightingIrish here. They’re nice fans.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Skw1Duf0B7— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) September 3, 2019
Here’s a shot of @NDFootball’s iconic #FourHorsemen recreated at @ChurchillDowns during a fan event today. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ZMGj4oS3bO— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) September 3, 2019
"It's been great to have Notre Dame come here to Louisville and play here for the first time," Notre Dame alumna Jessica Cambron said.
The Labor Day game marked the first time Louisville fans didn't have to drive to South Bend.
"Finally," Shaun McKiernan said. "I went to the Louisville and Notre Dame game in South Bend last time and we lost, so now I'm ready for a win. Go Irish!"
Cardinal Stadium record crowd of 58,187 for Notre Dame.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) September 3, 2019
Some Louisville fans indifferent to all of the Notre Dame fans in the area.
"Well, we have to let them come of course," Barbara Gregg said. "But we're all for U of L, been for U of L forever."
Tailgating at U of L games a tradition for many Cards fans.
"We bought this RV last year, second to last game. They fired Bobby Petrino the next day, so we named it the 'Bye Bye Bobby,'" Dennis Druen said.
The start of the season ushered in a new era for Louisville football with new head coach Scott Satterfield.
"We're looking for big things for our team," David Karem said. "We know they're gonna do well, and we're glad to have coach Satterfield."
As for a season opener against the Irish, Louisville fans have varying opinions.
"We kicked their butt the last time we played them, we're ready to kick their butt again," Druen said.
The Cards ended with a final score of 17, with the Irish taking the win at 35.
