LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana had a record-breaking month for sports betting.
With the return of football, Hoosiers were eager to bet on sports, betting more money than they did last year.
More than $355 million was bet on various sports, according to PlayIndiana, which tracks the state's gaming industry. Out of those bets, $148.6 million were placed on football, while $52.9 million was placed on baseball.
The Hoosier state raked in $3.3 million in tax revenue from the bets.
