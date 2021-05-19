LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Hardin County students will be crossing the stage with more than just a high school diploma.
A record number of seniors who are in the district's Early College Pathway are graduating with their associate's degree and high school diploma from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
"All of our students have overcome obstacles, especially since the pandemic began. It brought transition, constant change and different expectations," Hardin County Schools said in a Facebook post.
