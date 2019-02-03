INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Recycling advocates are urging state leaders to re-evaluate Indiana's recycling system, which they say is plagued with issues, including a lack of local material for businesses and landfills filling with recyclable goods.
The Indianapolis Star reports that many businesses pay extra to get raw materials from out of state because there isn't enough locally sourced recycled material.
An analysis by Purdue University Calumet found that more than half the material in the state's landfills is paper, plastic or glass, which could be recycled.
Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition, says increasing the recycling rate could create jobs, make the state's recycling companies more competitive and make Indiana more attractive to businesses.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.