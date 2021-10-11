LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shortage of blood donations in the Louisville area is now at critical levels.
The Red Cross says blood supply typically rebounds in the fall after summer blood shortages. But the agency said it is currently seeing its lowest donor turnout of the year. It needs at least 10,000 extra donations every week this month to meet hospital needs and to help patients battling cancer and other serious conditions.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients this fall. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby's® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct.16-31
Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 East Market St., Jeffersonville, Ind. 47130
- 10/25/2021: 1-6 p.m.
Class Act Federal Credit Union, 3620 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, Ky. 40219
10/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany, Ind. 47150
10/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Delta Air Lines SDF, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, 600 Terminal Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40209
10/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 East Chestnut St., Louisville, Ky. 40202
- 10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/20/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 10/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/27/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 10/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 North Hubbards Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40207
- 10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/20/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 10/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 10/27/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 10/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Ind. 47130
10/20/2021: 2-7 p.m.
Indiana State Police, 8014 County Road 311, Sellersburg, Ind. 47172
10/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E Main St., New Albany, Idn. 47150
10/25/2021: 1-6 p.m.
Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Ky. 40217
10/27/2021: 12:30-6 p.m.
New Washington High School, 226 State Road 62 North, New Washington, Ind. 47162
10/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Road, Louisville, Ky. 40245
10/18/2021: 2-7 p.m.
Southeast Christian - Blankenbaker, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, Ky. 40243
10/18/2021: 1-6:30 p.m.
St. Mary Academy, 11311 Saint Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. 40059
10/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road, Louisville, Ky. 40245
10/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church @ Shively Heights, 2627 Crums Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40216
10/19/2021: 1-6 p.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40205
10/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. Stephen Lutheran, 5903 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky. 40291
10/19/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40299
10/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.