LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood.
The American Red Cross has a blood drive coming up next week. It will be in the South Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center next Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., both days.
The two-day drive has pledged 550 units to hospitals, but only 115 donors have registered so far.
All donors will get a t-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods. Two pairs will be given away each day.
