LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter who was one of the first first-responders in the state to contract the coronavirus is telling his story as the Red Cross and other blood donation agencies are urge Americans to roll up their sleeves.
Supplies were brought into the Crowne Plaza Hotel near the Kentucky Expo Center Monday morning to start the Red Cross' annual Donorama. Two ballrooms were set aside for what will hopefully be a very busy two days for the organization.
"I got a fever one day -- some body aches -- but mostly overall, I did pretty well with it," said Louisville Firefighter Michael Branch who contracted the virus back in March.
Since then he has donated his own plasma, which will be used to help others who are severely ill with the disease.
"Because I understand that lots of people will get really sick, at the same time I was not particularly worried about myself," said Branch, who said his symptoms were mild. Neither his wife or child contracted the virus.
The Donorama usually brings in nearly 1,000 donors over the two days, but due to the virus, attendance is expected to be down. But organizers are hoping for at least half of that.
Once a donor arrives at the check-in table, his or her temperature is checked. He or she will then provide a brief overview of their family history, and then the blood donation process begins. The entire experience takes about 45 minutes for blood donors. For plasma donors, it takes about two hours.
The Kentucky Blood Center is also seeing a shortage of donors during the holiday season.
"You're helping up to four COVID patients when you donate plasma," said the center's communications director, Brooke Nevius. "Because it doesn't cost anything to donate blood -- just your time -- it is one of the most valuable things during the holidays so it always creates a shortage."
The donation room sat empty Monday morning.
Both the Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center will also be testing donor's blood for antibodies to see if you may have had COVID and didn't know it. If that's the case, a plasma donation is more important than ever.
"Because we are living in history right now, I want to look back and say, 'I did my part to contribute,'" said Branch.
The Red Cross Donorama continues until 7 p.m. Monday, and then begins again from Noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It's requested that donors register online, but walk-ins are also welcome. Those who donate will receive a free long-sleeve red donation t-shirt.
To register: https://www.redcrossblood.org/
Sponsor code: HERO
