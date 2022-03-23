LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross honored local heroes during its "Giving Day" fundraiser Wednesday, giving thanks while asking people to give blood or become a volunteer.
People can also take part by donating money to help provide shelter, food, and other assistance for people affected by disasters. Nearly 400 volunteers helped tornado victims in western Kentucky put their lives back together in December.
“We are asking our board members to call and have a thank-a-thon," said Jeanne Curtis, philanthropy officer for the Red Cross. "Call all the people — the generous people — that gave to the Kentucky tornadoes. We are so grateful for all of those gifts.”
When a disaster like a storm strikes, it can leave people without power, food and resources. You can help us on Red Cross Giving Day to be there for people when they need it most: https://t.co/NZDU14bs4F#HelpCantWait pic.twitter.com/op56IJrKXO— Kentucky Red Cross (@KYRedCross) March 23, 2022
Wednesday's fundraiser supported the American Red Cross's Disaster Relief fund. Donations are used to help people affected by natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and winter storms.
