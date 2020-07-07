LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is teaming up with the KFC Yum! Center for the Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive.
The drive will be held July 7 through July 9 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. While all blood types are needed, types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation during this drive.
“The community has a unique opportunity during this challenging time to serve our neighbors and honor the spirit of our country,” said Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region. “During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, blood donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs. We’re proud to partner with the KFC Yum! Center in providing a safe and impactful way for the community to support hospital patients by boosting the blood supply and keeping connected.”
The KFC Yum! Center will adhere to social distancing guidelines and temperature checks are required. Face coverings are also required. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment through The American Red Cross. Appointments can be made online or via the American Red Cross Blood Donor app by entering sponsor code StarsStripesPints or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. Donors can view results seven to 10 days after donating to the Red Cross. Results can be viewed on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by clicking here.
Donors will receive free parking, a Red Cross t-shirt and one free ticket to King's Island or other Cedar Fair locations while supplies last. For more information on becoming a donor, click here.
