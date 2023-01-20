LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You could win a free trip to Super Bowl 57 just by donating blood.
January is National Blood Donor Month.
The Red Cross says the Louisville area currently has an adequate supply, but that could change in an instant. Officials say blood expires within 42 days so daily donations are essential.
"There are about 30 drives throughout the city on any given day," explained Steve Cunanan, CEO of the American Red Cross. "The best thing to do is go to Redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Go ahead and put in your zip code and you'll see all the drives and the availability."
The Red Cross has teamed up with NFL Hall of Famer and former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning to give someone a free trip for two to this year's Super Bowl. All you have to do is donate by Jan. 321, 2023 for a chance to win.
The Kentucky Blood Center is also asking for blood donations. There are some requirements to donate. For details on how to schedule an appointment click here.
