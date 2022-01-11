LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is issuing renewed calls for blood donations as it faces a "dangerously low" supply.
"Our inventory is truly at crisis levels," the nonprofit said in a news release Tuesday, adding that the current shortage is the worst it's seen in more than a decade.
The organization said it has had a "less than a one-day supply of critical blood types" in recent weeks and has had to "limit blood product distributions to hospitals."
Donors of all blood types, but especially type O, are being encouraged to make an appointment or find a local blood drive to donate.
As a way to say thank you to those who donate in January, donors will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles as well as a change to win a home theater package and $500 gift card.
To help with the need, the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville will host a drive this Thursday, Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donors will get a $10 Amazon gift card and one free ticket to Thursday's UofL Women's basketball game against Syracuse, and a coupon to purchase additional tickets for $4.
Appointments are needed for the blood drive. To make one, click here and enter sponsor code KFCYUM. PARC is providing free parking at the KFC Yum! Center parking garage.
Donors who can't make it to the blood drive Thursday can schedule an appointment at another drive or collection center by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website by clicking here, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment to donate.
Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID when they check in.
For more information about donating blood, including age requirements and other restrictions, click here.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help with blood collections and drives. Information about volunteering can be found by clicking here.
