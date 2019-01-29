LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid winter weather has taken its toll on the American Red Cross blood supply.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, the organization is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give blood after several snow storms, frigid temperatures and the recent government shutdown have canceled blood drives and discouraged people from coming out and donating blood.
In fact, the organization says more than 4,600 expected blood and platelet donations went uncollected in January. The Red Cross attributes those cancellations to planned blood drives that were canceled due to winter weather.
The agency says it also lost 900 blood donations due to blood drive cancellations stemming from the government shutdown.
"Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival," said Tiffany Taylor, a spokeswoman for Red Cross River Valley Blood Services, in a statement. "We're grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care."
Currently, hospitals are distributing Red Cross blood donations faster than they can be taken in. According to the news release, the hospitals have less than a three-day supply of most blood types.
The Red Cross says it tries to maintain a five-day supply of blood.
All eligible donors -- especially platelet donors and donors with type O blood -- are asked to schedule appointments by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Below is a list of upcoming blood donations from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28:
8th Street Pizza
800 E 8th St. New Albany, IN 47150
2/18/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
American Legion
1369-1379 E. 8th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
2/4/2019: 1 - 6 p.m.
2/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 42
4530 Paoli Pike Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
2/23/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Calvary Christian Church
605 Norman Drive Sellersburg, IN 47172
2/11/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
City County Building New Albany
311 Hauss Square New Albany, IN 47150
2/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Community Montessori
4102 St. Joseph Road New Albany, IN 47150
2/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Culbertson Baptist Church
4007 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150
2/3/2019: noon - 4 p.m.
Culver's
11801 Interchange Drive Louisville, KY 40229
2/17/2019: noon - 5 p.m.
Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center
520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202
1/29/2019: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
1/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
1/31/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/1/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/2/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
2/3/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
2/4/2019: noon - 6:30 p.m.
2/5/2019: noon - 7 p.m.
2/6/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
2/10/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
2/11/2019: noon - 6:30 p.m.
2/12/2019: noon - 7 p.m.
2/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/16/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
2/17/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
2/18/2019: noon - 6:30 p.m.
2/19/2019: noon - 7 p.m.
2/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2/21/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/22/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/23/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
2/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
2/25/2019: noon - 6:30 p.m.
2/26/2019: noon. - 7 p.m.
2/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
East End Louisville Blood Donation Center
291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207
1/29/2019: noon - 7 p.m.
1/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
1/31/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/1/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/2/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/3/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/4/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/6/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
2/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/10/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
2/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/16/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/17/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
2/21/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/22/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/23/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
2/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Eastside Christian Church
2319 Veterans Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
2/13/2019: 2 - 7 p.m.
Farm Credit Mid-America
1601 UPS Drive Louisville, KY 40223
1/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hillview City Hall
283 Crestwood Lane Louisville, KY 40229
2/27/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ
2300 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205
2/11/2019: 3 - 8 p.m.
Ivy Tech Community College
8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172
1/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jefferson Community and Technical College Southwest
1000 Community College Drive Louisville, KY 40272
2/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Jefferson County Public Library
420 W. Main St. Madison, IN 47250
2/14/2019: noon - 5 p.m.
Jeffersontown Police Department
10410 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299
2/27/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
Kaiser Home Support Services
2633 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150
2/25/2019: 1 - 5 p.m.
Kroger Hillview
5001 Mud Lane Louisville, KY 40229
2/18/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Mercury Ball Room
611 South 4th St. Louisville, KY 40202
2/28/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
National Tobacco
5201 Interchange Drive Louisville, KY 40229
2/21/2019: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Nazareth Home
2000 Newburg Road Louisville, KY 40205
2/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Okolona Church of Christ
6105 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219
2/3/2019: noon - 4 p.m.
Ormsby Three
10200 Forest Green Blvd. Louisville , KY 40223
2/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Orr Corporation
11601 Interchange Drive Louisville , KY 40229
2/21/2019: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
13800 Aiken Road Louisville, KY 40245
2/7/2019: 2 - 7 p.m.
Sister Bean's Coffee House
5225 New Cut Road Louisville, KY 40214
2/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Southern High School
8620 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219
1/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital
3104 Blackiston Boulevard New Albany, IN 47150
2/26/2019: 1 - 6 p.m.
Spalding University
853 Library Lane Louisville, KY 40203
2/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Albert the Great
1395 Girard Dr. Louisville, KY 40222
2/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
316 N Sherwood Ave. Clarksville, IN 47129
2/12/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
St. Edward
9608 Sue Helen Dr. Louisville, KY 40299
2/27/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
11501 Maple Way Louisville, KY 40229
2/28/2019: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary Parish Center
415 E. 8th St. New Albany, IN 47150
2/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
St. Michael Orthodox Church
3701 St. Michael Church Drive Louisville, KY 40220
2/3/2019: noon - 4 p.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church
11400 Farmers Lane Greenville, IN 47124
2/20/2019: 3 - 8 p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Road Louisville, KY 40245
2/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sullivan University
3101 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
2/19/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
University Center North
4201 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150
2/4/2019: noon - 5 p.m.
University of Louisville Speed School
334 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY 40202
2/28/2019: noon - 4 p.m.
UPS Centennial Hub
8100 Air Commerce Drive Louisville, KY 40219
2/18/2019: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
UPS National Turnpike
8203 National Turnpike Louisville, KY 40214
2/15/2019: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
2/15/2019: noon - 3 p.m.
Watterson Towers
1930 Bishop Lane Louisville, KY 40218
2/15/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
ZAXBY'S
5025 Mud Lane Louisville, KY 40229
2/25/2019: noon - 6 p.m.
Zaxby's of Middletown
807 Blankenbaker Pkwy. Louisville, KY 40243
2/11/2019: 2 - 7 p.m.
