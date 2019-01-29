HOLIDAY HERO BLOOD DRIVE 12-27-18.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid winter weather has taken its toll on the American Red Cross blood supply.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, the organization is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give blood after several snow storms, frigid temperatures and the recent government shutdown have canceled blood drives and discouraged people from coming out and donating blood.

In fact, the organization says more than 4,600 expected blood and platelet donations went uncollected in January. The Red Cross attributes those cancellations to planned blood drives that were canceled due to winter weather.

The agency says it also lost 900 blood donations due to blood drive cancellations stemming from the government shutdown.

"Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival," said Tiffany Taylor, a spokeswoman for Red Cross River Valley Blood Services, in a statement. "We're grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care."

Currently, hospitals are distributing Red Cross blood donations faster than they can be taken in. According to the news release, the hospitals have less than a three-day supply of most blood types.

The Red Cross says it tries to maintain a five-day supply of blood.

All eligible donors -- especially platelet donors and donors with type O blood -- are asked to schedule appointments by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

