LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross still needs blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic and is holding a blood drive Wednesday and Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.
To keep donors and workers safe, the organization has implemented new cleaning steps and and now requires that donors schedule their appointments at redcrossblood.org and type "kfcyum" into the search field at the top right of the page. Walk-ins are prohibited.
Pam Greer-Ullrich, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross River Valley Region, said that the organization is doing extra cleaning between donor visits.
“We are wiping down surfaces and using our protocols to wipe down any surface a donor might have touched,” she said. “Our waiting area is also spaced out, and as the donors enter, they have to have their temperature taken.”
The blood drive Wednesday ends at 5 p.m. It will begin again at 11 a.m. Thursday.
